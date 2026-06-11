Novo Nordisk hit by cyber incident, probes data breach

June 11 : Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has identified a security incident involving unauthorized access to a limited number of internal IT systems.

The company said it has launched a probe with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts, and are in contact with the relevant authorities.

The company has temporarily taken certain internal IT systems offline, and is working to bring the affected systems back online in a controlled and safe manner.

"While our investigation and response are ongoing, we have discovered that certain non-public data, including personal data, were copied externally without authorisation. We are informing the impacted parties as appropriate," the Danish drugmaker said.

The company's core business operations are not impacted and remain up and running, it added.