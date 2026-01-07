Nvidia CEO praises robots as 'AI immigrants'

LAS VEGAS: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang described robots as "AI immigrants" on Tuesday (Jan 6), arguing they could solve a global labour shortage that is hampering manufacturing.

Addressing concerns about machines replacing human workers, the leader of the world's dominant AI chip company took the opposite stance.

"Having robots will create jobs," Huang told 200 journalists and analysts during a 90-minute session at a Las Vegas hotel on the sidelines of the CES technology show.

"We need more AI immigrants to help us on manufacturing floors and do work that maybe we've decided not to do anymore," said Huang, whose off-the-cuff remarks have become a popular CES tradition.

The gathering runs through Friday, with about 130,000 attendees.