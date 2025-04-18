Nvidia faces US$5.5 billion charge as US restricts chip sales to China

Nvidia said on Tuesday that the US government informed it on Apr 9 that the H20 chip would require a license to be exported to China, and on Apr 14, told Nvidia those rules would be in place indefinitely.



It is unclear how many, if any, of those licenses the US government might grant.



Nvidia declined to comment beyond its filing. The US Department of Commerce, which oversees US export controls, did not immediately return a request for comment.



The US$5.5 billion in charges are associated with H20 products for inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves, Nvidia said.



The news comes as Nvidia said on Monday it was planning to build AI servers worth as much as US$500 billion in the US over the next four years with help from partners such as TSMC, in step with the Trump administration's push for local manufacturing.