Nvidia's Huang set to showcase latest AI tech at Taiwan's Computex

TAIPEI :Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is set to open the Computex trade show in Taiwan on Monday, where he is expected to discuss the company's advancements in artificial intelligence server systems, cloud computing products and robotics.

Huang's 90-minute presentation will start at 11:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) at the Taipei Music Hall.

Once primarily focused on the PC industry, the Santa Clara, California-based company has used its presence at Computex to launch new graphics cards for video games. Earlier this year, Nvidia unveiled a new line of graphics chips at the CES show in Las Vegas.

But Nvidia has grown beyond its roots as a video game graphics chip maker into the dominant producer of chips that have powered the AI frenzy that has gripped the tech industry since ChatGPT's launch in 2022.

Nvidia has been designing central processing units (CPUs) that would run Microsoft's Windows operating system and use technology from Arm Holdings, Reuters has previously reported.

At Computex last year, Huang sparked "Jensanity" in Taiwan, as the public and media breathlessly followed the CEO, who was mobbed by attendees at the trade show.

During the company's annual developer conference in March, Huang outlined how Nvidia would position itself to address the shift in computing needs from building large AI models to running applications based on them.

In a more than two-hour speech, Huang unveiled several new generations of AI chips, including the Blackwell Ultra, which will be available later this year.

The company's Rubin chips will be followed by Feynman processors, which are set to arrive in 2028.

Nvidia also launched a desktop version of its AI chips, called DGX Spark, targeting AI researchers.

Computex, which will run from May 20 to 23, is expected to have 1,400 exhibitors. It will be the first major gathering of computer and chip executives in Asia since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs to push companies to increase production in the U.S.