Gold, silver emerge as top choices for first-time investors at OCBC amid economic uncertainties

Gold and silver are no longer seen as boring safe havens or assets associated mainly with older investors seeking stability, said industry players.

Part of the appeal lies in their low barrier to entry.

Customers can buy paper gold or silver in real time, starting from as little as 0.01 ounce, with silver priced at around S$1 (US$0.79).

First-time investor Lee Yong En said investing in precious metals is “a lot more accessible”.

The 24-year-old began late last year with S$100 in paper silver, before adding around S$1,000 more.

Within a few months, she sold part of her holdings for more than double her initial purchase price.

“This was actually my first investment, because I've only started working maybe about six months ago,” said the community engagement coordinator.

“So this is when I really started to look into investments. Before this, I hadn't invested in any other equities.”

OCBC’s head of group wealth management Tan Siew Lee said it is encouraging to see more young people taking the first step in their investment journeys, adding that precious metals will remain important as a source of diversification in portfolios.

However, she warned that volatility can trigger sharp price swings.

“Young investors may feel tempted to chase quick gains, but true investing is about building long-term wealth, not speculation,” added Ms Tan.

“While precious metals can play a stabilising role in a portfolio, allocations should stay measured.”

Gold should sit alongside a well-balanced mix of investments, in line with one’s risk tolerance and preferences, she noted.

“Those with little or no exposure may consider building positions gradually – taking advantage of dips and staying focused on their long-term goals rather than reacting to short-term market noise.”

