Oil prices rise, Asia stocks drift amid US-Iran stalemate

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday (Aug 11) as negotiations between the US and Iran over a peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hit an impasse, while Asian shares drifted on protracted uncertainty over the global inflation outlook.

US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, in a rhetorical escalation likely to complicate efforts to reopen the crucial waterway.

Brent crude futures edged up to hit US$88.09 per barrel and US crude futures ticked up to US$82.52, both the highest levels since Jul 31, after the contracts rallied roughly 5 per cent on Monday.

"We're now in a bit of a Mexican standoff, if you'd like, in terms of who blinks first," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

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"This is going to be almost a war of attrition now," he said. "You probably can see the (oil) market sitting around the US$75 to US$95 range while we wait to see who blinks first."

The latest uptick in fuel costs raises the stakes for the US July consumer price report due on Wednesday, where expectations are for a monthly rise of 0.1 per cent in the headline reading and 0.2 per cent for the core measure.

Any upside surprise could rekindle bets of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month, with the odds currently a coin toss.

"We think the risks are skewed towards a hot print, which would probably drive a rebound in rate expectations and, potentially, renewed worries about stagflation," said Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Overall, our assessment remains that the US economy is running a bit hotter than a 'goldilocks' situation. That points to higher interest rates."

Trading of cash US Treasuries was closed in Asia on Tuesday owing to a holiday in Japan, but futures fell slightly, implying higher yields.