Hopes for Hormuz deal fade as Trump demands Iranian reparations

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 10) responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, in a rhetorical escalation likely to complicate efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's proposal, which had not been raised before, was a response to Tehran's demands for compensation and an end to sanctions. The Iranian demands were largely in line with the terms of a preliminary peace deal signed in June, which has since broken down.

Since the war began in February, Trump has repeatedly oscillated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is imminent.

"We're going to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period," Trump said at the White House, saying payments would cover deaths among both civilian demonstrators and US forces in the region.

"So if there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," Trump said. Oil prices settled 5 per cent higher on Monday after the demands dimmed prospects for a deal to reopen the strait.