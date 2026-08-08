Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but will not open the waterway by itself

CAIRO: Iran said on Saturday (Aug 8) that a deal with Oman on control of the Strait of Hormuz was close but would not be enough to free up the waterway, and the United Arab Emirates said Iran had hit another ship there.

A US official, who declined to be identified, said on Friday that Washington anticipated an agreement soon between Iran and Oman, which sit on either side of the strait, so that normal oil traffic could resume.

Agreement between the two countries over control of the strategic waterway is seen as crucial to a wider agreement to end the conflict that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran and Oman were "very close" to agreement on a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, but that reopening the strait depended on other conditions, including US compensation to Iran.

The previous shipping traffic separation scheme through the strait was no longer acceptable to Tehran, he said, adding that Iran was discussing a temporary route with Oman while technical and legal issues surrounding a permanent route were resolved.

Iran has responded to the US attacks by targeting US bases in Gulf states and Jordan, and shipping in the narrow strait, which carried a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments before the war.

The UAE said on Saturday that Iran had attacked a carrier affiliated with its state oil company with a missile as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported, in the latest escalation in attacks on shipping there.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities. Iranian media quoted the UAE report without including the part in which the country blamed Iran for the attack.