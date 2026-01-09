Oil advances on concerns about supply disruptions in Venezuela, Iran

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday (Jan 9), up more than 1 per cent and set for their third weekly gain, on uncertainty about the future of supply from Venezuela and as Iranian unrest increases concerns about output there.

Brent futures gained 83 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to US$62.82 per barrel at 0730 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 76 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to US$58.52.

Both benchmark prices climbed more than 3 per cent on Thursday, following two straight days of declines, and Brent is set to climb 2.7 per cent for the week, while WTI has gained 1.4 per cent ‌for the week.

"Bottlenecks in the flow of sanctioned barrels and steady demand signals appear ‌to counter the backdrop of an oversupplied 2026, at least for now," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. "Escalation in geopolitical stress adds to the current momentum in oil prices."

Prices have gained following US President Donald Trump's seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week and his claims that the US will control the South American country's oil sector.

Civil unrest in major Middle Eastern producer Iran and concerns about the spread of the Russia-Ukraine war to target Russian oil exports have also increased supply concerns.

"The ‍price surge has been primarily due to Trump's claim to control Venezuela's oil export, which could see a price increase from previously discounted sales," said Tina Teng, market strategist at Moomoo ANZ.