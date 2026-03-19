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OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic
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OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic

OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

19 Mar 2026 10:15PM
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March 19 : OpenAI said on Thursday it will acquire Python toolmaker Astral, as the ChatGPT owner looks to strengthen its portfolio against rival Anthropic and gain more share in the artificial intelligence coding tools market.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the acquisition will bring Astral's suite of developer tools into the Microsoft-backed startup's AI coding system, Codex.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, which launched its Codex platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI launched a desktop app for its coding tools earlier this year.

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The company said on Thursday that Codex has more than 2 million weekly active users, marking a three-fold increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the beginning of the year.

Astral has become a major player in the Python community. Its tools are designed to improve speed and reliability in Python development.

"OpenAI will continue supporting our open-source tools after the deal closes," Astral founder and CEO Charlie Marsh said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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