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OpenAI to cut back on side projects to focus on core business, WSJ reports
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Business

OpenAI to cut back on side projects to focus on core business, WSJ reports

OpenAI to cut back on side projects to focus on core business, WSJ reports

The OpenAI logo, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Mar 2026 08:13AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2026 08:37AM)
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March 16 : ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's top executives are finalizing plans for a major strategy shift to refocus the company around coding and business users, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Fidji Simo, chief of applications at OpenAI, previewed the changes to employees in an all-hands meeting, telling them that leaders including CEO Sam Altman and chief research officer Mark Chen were actively looking at which areas to deprioritize, the Journal said, adding that they expect to notify staff about the changes in the coming weeks.

OpenAI declined to comment.

Source: Reuters
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