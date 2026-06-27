OpenAI defers public rollout of GPT‑5.6 as US seeks early access to frontier AI models

June 26 : OpenAI said on Friday it was delaying a full public launch of GPT‑5.6 at the U.S. government's request, limiting the AI model's initial access to a small group of vetted partners whose details were shared with the authorities.

The decision underscores growing concern in Washington over the national security risks posed by powerful AI systems, with policymakers pressing companies to put guardrails around them.

By securing early access to frontier models, U.S. officials are aiming to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to military misuse before the tools are widely deployed.

OpenAI said in a blog post that the limited release was a temporary step as it works with Washington on a broader framework for future launches. The ChatGPT maker presented its plans and the models' capabilities to the government prior to the launch, it added.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer "covered frontier models" to the U.S. government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.

"We are taking this short-term step because we believe it is the strongest path to broader availability in the coming weeks, while we work with the Administration to develop the cyber Executive Order framework and a repeatable process for future model releases," OpenAI said.

The company said it would continue rigorous testing and close coordination with its partners as it prepares for a wider release, but cautioned that this level of government access and oversight should not become a permanent standard. It did not disclose the names of its partners.

OpenAI, however, expressed concern that such a process would restrict access to advanced AI tools for users including developers, businesses, cybersecurity professionals and international partners who could benefit from them.

At the center of the new lineup is GPT‑5.6 Sol, OpenAI's most advanced model yet, alongside mid-tier Terra and lower-cost Luna.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its frontier AI models for foreign nationals, citing national security ‌concerns. The Claude maker remains embroiled in a legal and regulatory battle with the government.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have confidentially filed for U.S. initial public offering. The New York Times reported on Thursday that OpenAI is considering holding off its public debut until next year.