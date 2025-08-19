OpenAI rolls out cheapest ChatGPT plan at US$4.6 in India to chase growth

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Tuesday launched ChatGPT Go, a new India-only subscription plan priced at 399 rupees (US$4.57) per month, its most affordable offering yet, as the company looks to deepen its presence in its second-largest market.

Global companies often offer cheaper subscription plans for India’s price-sensitive market, targeting the nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation.

The plan allows users to send up to ten times more messages and generate ten times more images compared to the free version, while also offering faster response times. Message limits increase with higher-tier subscription plans.

ChatGPT Go is designed for Indians who want greater access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities at a more affordable price, the Microsoft-backed startup said in a statement.

The top-tier version of ChatGPT - ChatGPT Pro - is priced at 19,900 rupees/month in India, while ChatGPT Plus, its mid-range plan, costs 1,999 rupees/month.

Earlier this year, CEO Sam Altman met with India's IT minister and discussed a plan to create a low-cost AI ecosystem.

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market by user base after the United States and may soon become the biggest, Altman said recently.