OpenAI's Altman to urge US lawmakers not to require AI model approvals

WASHINGTON, June 3 : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will advocate against proposals that AI developers obtain U.S. government approval before releasing new models to the public, according to a company statement on Wednesday, as part of a broader effort to shape regulation of the technology.

Altman, who is visiting Washington this week, will ask Congress to increase funding for AI testing at the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department works with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to test their models.

Altman wants to expand that initiative, the company said in a statement. The companies aren't obligated to make any changes to their products based on the outcome of the testing, which Altman does not want to change.

Altman's visit to Washington coincides with a critical period for the company. OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering, Reuters previously reported.

Federal government requirements could hurt the company's profits if it slows the rollout of new models or prompts OpenAI to change how its products perform to address security concerns.