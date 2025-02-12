OpenAI's board has not received Musk's takeover bid, source says

"I have nothing to say. I mean, it's ridiculous," Altman said on the sidelines of an AI summit in Paris when asked about the offer.



"The company is not for sale. It's another one of his tactics to try to mess with us," Altman said, referring to Musk.

In an internal message to OpenAI employees on Monday, Altman said the board, though it had not officially reviewed the offer, planned to reject it based on the interest of OpenAI’s mission.



Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit but left before the company took off due to a disagreement over the company's direction and funding sources with Altman and other co-founders. In 2023, he launched the competing AI startup, xAI.



Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of technology company X, is a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He leads the Department of Government Efficiency, a new arm of the White House tasked with radically shrinking the federal bureaucracy.