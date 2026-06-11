Pakistan economic survey projects real GDP growth at 3.7% in FY26

ISLAMABAD, June 11 : Pakistan's annual economic survey projected real GDP growth at 3.7 per cent for the fiscal year ending June 2026, according to the report released on Thursday.

Here are some details from the report:

• Average CPI inflation was seen at 6.7 per cent in the July-May period, the survey said, adding that price stability was broadly preserved despite the Gulf conflict and its impact on energy prices.

• The South Asian nation's current account deficit was at $252 million in the July-April period.

• Pakistan's trade deficit from July to March stood at $23.53 billion, the document showed.

• Fiscal deficit was at 0.7 per cent of GDP in the July-March period, which the survey said was the strongest fiscal performance in decades.

• The primary surplus was seen at 3.2 per cent of GDP and public debt by the end of March was 83,285 billion rupees, the document showed.

• Overall, fiscal performance remains encouraging, the survey said, supported by expenditure control, revenue mobilisation, provincial surpluses, and ongoing fiscal reforms.