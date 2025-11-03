Pakistan October inflation rises to 6.2%, highest in 12 months

KARACHI :Pakistan's consumer price inflation accelerated to 6.2 per cent year-on-year in October, the highest reading in 12 months, data showed on Monday, as food prices rose following floods and temporary border disruptions strained supply chains.

On a month-on-month basis, prices were up 1.8 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

The data came a week after the State Bank of Pakistan kept its key policy rate unchanged at 11 per cent for a fourth straight meeting, saying inflation was expected to stay above its 5 per cent to 7 per cent target range for a few months before easing next fiscal year.

Inflation has moderated from nearly 30 per cent a year ago to below 6 per cent in mid-2025 before edging up again, as the fading base effect and temporary supply shocks began to lift prices.

FLOODS AND CONFLICT

Last week the government forecast inflation in the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range for October, noting that flood-related supply pressures and border closures with Afghanistan had pushed up prices of some essential goods.

Floods in August swamped farmland and industrial hubs in Punjab, killing more than 1,000 people, displacing 2.5 million and damaging crops and factories, tightening food supplies across the country.

The pressure was compounded by border clashes with Afghanistan that shut major crossings used for food and fuel trade. The two countries later agreed to extend a ceasefire, but crossings remained restricted after October 11, disrupting commerce and deepening shortages in Pakistan's northwestern regions.

The central bank said the overall economic outlook had improved, with better-than-expected crop yields, stronger industrial activity and a rebound in high-frequency indicators, though risks from global commodity volatility and domestic energy prices remain.