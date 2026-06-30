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Peacock launches Premium Plus streaming tier on YouTube
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Business

Peacock launches Premium Plus streaming tier on YouTube

Peacock launches Premium Plus streaming tier on YouTube

Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Peacock logo, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Jun 2026 12:02AM
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June 29 : Comcast's NBCUniversal said on Monday that its streaming service Peacock's Premium Plus tier is now available for subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels, expanding access to its content library.

Here are some details:

• The move allows subscribers to view a wide range of Peacock offerings directly within the YouTube platform, including live sports, popular NBC and Bravo series, original programming and Universal films.

• It follows a broader agreement between NBCUniversal and Google that was announced in late 2025.

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• The Premium Plus tier offers content with limited advertisements.

• The company said subscribers will retain the option to sign up for Peacock directly through its official website.

• Primetime Channels allow YouTube users to subscribe to and watch streaming services within the YouTube platform, avoiding separate apps.

Source: Reuters
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