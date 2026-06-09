Perplexity planning IPO in 2028 regardless of what happens to Anthropic or OpenAI, CEO tells CNBC

June 8 : AI firm Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an interview with CEO Aravind Srinivas.

"Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case," Srinivas told CNBC in an interview.