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Private infra, real estate capital to play larger financing role in AI data center boom, Goldman says
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Private infra, real estate capital to play larger financing role in AI data center boom, Goldman says

Private infra, real estate capital to play larger financing role in AI data center boom, Goldman says

FILE PHOTO: A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

03 Jun 2026 04:44PM
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June 3 : Private infrastructure and real estate capital are expected to play a larger role in financing the AI-driven data-center boom, as companies move beyond traditional forms of funding, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday.

• Goldman increased its combined capex forecast for the four largest hyperscalers - Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet - to $5.3 trillion between fiscal years 2025 and 2030.

• Prior to the start of first-quarter earnings, the Wall Street brokerage forecast capex at $4.5 trillion for the same period.

• Goldman expects companies will tap into public, securitized and private markets to attain the scale and scope of this funding need.

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• "Private infrastructure and real estate will play an even larger role in the years ahead," Goldman said.

• The boundaries between private infrastructure and real estate are blurring as data center projects extend into different categories such as land, power, building and equipment.

• Private infrastructure's structured income generation and inflation-protection characteristics will likely boost further growth, the brokerage said.

• "Infrastructure sits at the epicenter of multiple structural tailwinds, which we expect will drive its growth and provide additional capacity for financing," Goldman added.

• From 2021 to 2024, the private infrastructure market grew at an annualized rate of roughly 11.5 per cent, Goldman said.

• Goldman expects this growth rate to increase, potentially closer to the 16 per cent to 17 per cent annualized growth that prevailed for much of 2012 to 2021.

• This growth rate would push the infrastructure assets under management (AUM) comfortably above $3 trillion by 2030, the brokerage added.

Source: Reuters
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