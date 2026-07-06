Logo
Logo

Business

Record wave of IPO lock-up shares to hit Hong Kong market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Record wave of IPO lock-up shares to hit Hong Kong market

Record wave of IPO lock-up shares to hit Hong Kong market

FILE PHOTO: Executives from artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI, also known as Knowledge Atlas Technology, semiconductor company Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX and surgical robotics company Shenzhen Edge Medical attend a listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Kane Wu/File Photo

06 Jul 2026 08:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, July 6 : Shares in some of Hong Kong's hottest new listings are set to hit the market this week in an unprecedented wave of lock-up expirations, which brokers say could create an overhang on the city's already struggling stock market.

• Knowledge Atlas Technology will see 25.6 million shares freed from a six-month cornerstone investor lock-up on Wednesday, nearly 6 per cent of its outstanding shares. The Chinese AI developer's stock price has surged more than 1,200 per cent since listing.

• MiniMax and Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor are also among the six companies facing expirations this week, with 45 per cent and 4.3 per cent of their respective outstanding shares set to be unlocked.

• The eye-catching returns of new listings could further fuel profit-taking pressure. The average first-day return of Hong Kong IPOs in the first half of 2026 was 61 per cent, according to EY, compared with a sluggish broader market.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 8.9 per cent this year.

• Secondary selling pressure will be most concentrated in July and September, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. "These events can create liquidity headwinds even when fundamentals remain intact," which they said was one of the key reasons for the bank to remain cautious on the Hong Kong market in the near term.

• Goldman Sachs estimated that $274 billion worth of locked-up shares will be released into the Hong Kong market over the next 12 months, a record-high volume.

• Historically, prices dip 4 per cent to 7 per cent within three to six months of release, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement