Rheinmetall to start talks on Japan defence production, Nikkei reports

June 19 : Rheinmetall is looking to establish its first defence-related manufacturing facility in Japan, potentially through a joint venture with a Japanese company as it targets both the local market and export, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing the German defence company's CEO.

"I would very much like to do a lot more in Japan," Rheinmetall Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Nikkei in an interview, adding he would likely be visiting the country soon to hold talks with industry and government leaders.

Rheinmetall already produces automotive components such as electric water pumps in Japan through a wholly owned subsidiary, but has no defence-related facilities.

Papperger told Nikkei that no decision had been made on a partner or business plans.