Logo
Logo

Business

Roblox gaming platform says it is ready to make changes to get Russian ban lifted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Roblox gaming platform says it is ready to make changes to get Russian ban lifted

Roblox gaming platform says it is ready to make changes to get Russian ban lifted
FILE PHOTO: A boy poses for a photo while holding a game pad in front of a screen displaying the logo of the U.S. children's gaming platform Roblox, in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration/File Photo
Roblox gaming platform says it is ready to make changes to get Russian ban lifted
People take part in a protest against Russia's ban on U.S. children's gaming platform Roblox in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia, December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Anton Isakov
17 Dec 2025 09:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Dec 17 : U.S. gaming platform Roblox said on Wednesday it was willing to make changes to some of its features in Russia in order to overturn a ban imposed on it earlier this month.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor imposed the ban on grounds of child safety.

A Roblox spokesperson said: "We have established communication with Roskomnadzor, and in line with our efforts to respect applicable laws and norms in the countries in which we operate, we are ready to temporarily limit communication features in Russia and to revise our content moderation processes to address the legal requirements necessary to restore our community’s access to the platform."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement