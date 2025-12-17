Roblox gaming platform says it is ready to make changes to get Russian ban lifted

MOSCOW, Dec 17 : U.S. gaming platform Roblox said on Wednesday it was willing to make changes to some of its features in Russia in order to overturn a ban imposed on it earlier this month.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor imposed the ban on grounds of child safety.

A Roblox spokesperson said: "We have established communication with Roskomnadzor, and in line with our efforts to respect applicable laws and norms in the countries in which we operate, we are ready to temporarily limit communication features in Russia and to revise our content moderation processes to address the legal requirements necessary to restore our community’s access to the platform."