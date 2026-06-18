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Rumble rebrands to RUM Group after Northern Data buyout
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Business

Rumble rebrands to RUM Group after Northern Data buyout

18 Jun 2026 05:37AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 05:54AM)
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June 17 : Rumble, which hosts U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, said it would begin operating as 'RUM Group' and oversee a new AI-focused business unit in addition to its existing video platform.

The move, announced on Wednesday and effective from June 18, comes after the company closed its acquisition of German AI cloud company Northern Data.

Here are some details:

• Rumble shares jumped about 8 per cent in extended trading.

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• The video platform and cloud services provider last year announced it would acquire Northern Data in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $767 million.

• It said Quake AI — a newly formed unit for its data center and cloud business — will combine assets, including about 22,000 Nvidia H100 and H200 graphics processing units across nine data centers.

• The company's video and media platform brand name will continue to be Rumble.

• "We now have over 200 MW of unmonetized energy capacity and substantial contracted revenue across Rumble," CEO Chris Pavlovski said.

Source: Reuters
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