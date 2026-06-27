Ryan Cohen-led GameStop pledges to pursue its takeover offer for eBay

June 26 : GameStop pledged on Friday to pursue its proposed takeover of eBay, even after the e-commerce firm rejected an unsolicited cash-and-stock offer of about $56 billion from the videogame retailer.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen had surprised Wall Street with the offer to buy eBay in May to turn it into a bigger competitor to Amazon.

GameStop also expects to generate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than $600 million in fiscal 2026, compared with $345.4 million reported in fiscal 2025, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company rose more than 2 per cent in extended trading.

GameStop said earlier this week that Cohen would not receive a potential performance award from the company, adding that he planned to unveil more details about his bid to take over eBay.