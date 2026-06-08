Samsung Elec's chip chief says he discussed next-generation foundry with Nvidia CEO

SEOUL, June 8 : Samsung Electronics' co-CEO and head of its chip division, Jun Young-hyun, said on Monday he discussed cooperation in next-generation foundry chips with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a meeting in Seoul.

Jun said Samsung and Nvidia are currently collaborating on autonomous driving chips and Groq AI accelerator chips, and also discussed cooperation on future generations of semiconductor products. He added that the two companies had extensive discussions on long-term cooperation, including in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) 4E and HBM5 chips.

In March, Huang unveiled Nvidia's new ​AI inference processor based on technology from chip startup Groq, adding that Samsung would manufacture Groq's LP30 chips, which are scheduled to be shipped in the second half of this year.