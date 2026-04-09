Logo
Logo

Business

Samsung Electronics mulls investment in chip testing and packaging facilities in Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung Electronics mulls investment in chip testing and packaging facilities in Vietnam

Samsung Electronics mulls investment in chip testing and packaging facilities in Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 08:40PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement