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Saudi Arabia's Humain, Canada's Cohere to work together on AI compute, sovereign AI models 
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Business

Saudi Arabia's Humain, Canada's Cohere to work together on AI compute, sovereign AI models 

09 Jul 2026 09:17PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 02:16AM)
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DUBAI, July 9 : Saudi Arabia-backed artificial intelligence company Humain and Canada's Cohere will collaborate on areas including AI compute, the two firms said on Thursday, as the Gulf firms expands ties with international partners amid rising demand for AI compute capacity. 

Under the deal, Humain will designate at least 50 megawatts (MW) of dedicated AI compute capacity to support Cohere's next-generation foundation models, the two companies said in a statement. 

Here are some details:

• The collaboration was announced during a visit by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to Saudi Arabia.

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• Canada has been looking to strengthen ties and expand investment with Gulf countries.

• Compute capacity deployment features large-scale accelerated infrastructure purpose-built for areas such as model research and development.

• The expansion is expected to be live by the fourth quarter of 2027, with the ability to scale the deployment over the next five years.

• Firms will also collaborate on the development of enterprise AI solutions and sovereign AI models, including Arabic-language and domain-adapted foundation models.

• Saudi Arabia and its Gulf peers are accelerating their AI build-out to capitalise on surging global demand for computing power.

• Established last year and backed by Saudi Arabia's wealth fund PIF, Humain has secured several agreements with global technology firms.

Source: Reuters
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