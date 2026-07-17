Scientists find new monkey species in Congo's rainforest

July 16 : Scientists have identified a new species of monkey in Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, distinguished by patches of light-colored skin around its mouth, Florida Atlantic University said in a statement.

• The discovery marks only the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa in the last 75 years, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

• The species known by locals as "Likweli" was named Colobus congoensis by scientists.

• Small in size, the black monkey has a distinctive "mask-like appearance" with a vivid orange-cream patch surrounding its mouth and nose.

• The newly identified primate's roaring possesses a distinct acoustic structure, the research showed.

• "This discovery reinforces how much biodiversity remains undocumented in the Central Congo Basin," said John Hart, a conservation scientist from the Lukuru Wildlife Research Foundation.

• Researchers warn the monkey may already be at risk due to its small range area and population size and propose the International Union for Conservation of Nature should classify it as endangered.