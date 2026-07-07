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Semiconductor and software company Syntiant Corp files for US IPO
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Business

Semiconductor and software company Syntiant Corp files for US IPO

07 Jul 2026 05:46AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 05:49AM)
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July 6 : Semiconductor and software company Syntiant Corp filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday.

The listing is the latest in a string of AI-related IPOs this year, amid a broader revival in the U.S. IPO market as companies seek to capitalize on growing investor confidence.

More than $260 billion of equity issuance is expected to arrive this year, said J.P.Morgan in a note. 

Syntiant plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SYTN.”

Citigroup, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Needham & Company are among the underwriters for the offering.

Source: Reuters
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