Semiconductor and software company Syntiant Corp files for US IPO

July 6 : Semiconductor and software company Syntiant Corp filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday.

The listing is the latest in a string of AI-related IPOs this year, amid a broader revival in the U.S. IPO market as companies seek to capitalize on growing investor confidence.

More than $260 billion of equity issuance is expected to arrive this year, said J.P.Morgan in a note.

Syntiant plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SYTN.”

Citigroup, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Needham & Company are among the underwriters for the offering.