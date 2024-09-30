New training programme for remisiers as part of efforts to boost Singapore stock market, transform profession

Remisiers are licensed trading representatives who receive commission for transactions they handle.

In the past, an active stock market meant that remisiers would be busy with transactions. But with the rise of financial technology firms offering online brokerage services, remisiers have to move up the value chain, said Mr Nallakaruppan.

That's why the SRS and the Securities Association of Singapore (SAS) launched the new Remisier Development Programme, which aims to help remisiers gain new skills and provide more services to their clients.

"We are actually transforming this remisier profession from a transaction-based approach to a more value-added, value-advisory approach," he said.

Licensing for the industry will evolve as well, and this is the transition period before remisiers eventually start managing client portfolios, said Mr Nallakaruppan.

"We want to rejuvenate the brokerage as well as the remisier profession," he said. "Make it exciting, interesting, sexy and all that, so that new entrants can come in."

Remisiers are better than private bankers and relationship managers in the equities and fixed income space, according to him. "We do (this) day in, day out," he said, noting that many remisiers have decades of experience. Two-thirds of SRS members are 60 years old and above.

The Singapore stock market could also benefit, said Mr Nallakaruppan.

"Remisiers are a microcosm of the market - so once remisiers can add value to clients, clients can make money, it rejuvenates the stock market," he said, adding that it works in tandem with other efforts. "It's not in silos.'"

SAS chairman Luke Lim said the new programme complements other initiatives to develop the stock market in Singapore, including the formation of a review group announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

It addresses the needs of existing remisiers while encouraging new talent to join the industry and build a robust and resilient capital market, he said.

Remisiers can help drum up excitement for healthy initial public offerings in the market, and drive engagement after the stock is listed.

"Remisiers will be the human behind the stock, talking to clients," he said. "There's a key role to play here."

"There are many cylinders firing, but it's important that we do our part."

REMISIER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Following consultations in April, the SRS and SAS developed three training courses for remisiers to learn how to use artificial intelligence, trade securities and improve their "personal branding".

Each course is a full-day session conducted in person by trainers, including a former remisier.

The Financial Sector Development Fund will provide funding of up to 70 per cent of the course fee of S$800 (US$625) to eligible participants. For SRS members, the remaining 30 per cent of the fees will be sponsored for now.

SRS has around 400 members, and the industry has around 2,000 remisiers.