Shares, bonds bounce as oil skid offers inflation relief

SYDNEY: Share markets rallied in Asia on Monday (Jul 27) as a pause in fighting in the Gulf dragged oil prices sharply lower, easing inflation risks and boosting bonds ahead of a packed week of central bank meetings and corporate earnings.

Iran said on Sunday it would halt its own attacks as long as the United States did the same, with the U.S. military reportedly concerned about dwindling supplies of ammunition.

Yet, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had still attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, threatening another waterway vital to the global oil trade.

"Net, it looks as if developments in the Middle East have moved in a positive direction over the weekend, adding some credibility to the notion that oil above US$100 a barrel seems to induce de-escalatory behaviour from both sides," said Sally Auld, group chief economist at NAB.

The lull in fighting over the Strait of Hormuz saw Brent crude slide 5.2 per cent to US$91.73 a barrel, while US crude dropped 5.4 per cent to US$84.45.

The pullback in oil provided some relief from inflation fears and led markets to slightly pare the probability of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank meets on Wednesday and markets imply around a one-in-three chance of a rate rise, though most analysts doubt Chair Kevin Warsh would be in favour of a move.

"Investors see the outcome of the July meeting as unusually uncertain, likely because the Fed has been split recently, Warsh's own position remains unclear, and some of the re-escalation with Iran occurred during the blackout period," noted analysts at Goldman Sachs.

"There will likely be at least one dissent in favour of a hike, but most voters appear unlikely to push for a move this week after the softer June inflation data."

The Bank of England holds its meeting on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday, and both are expected to hold steady while remaining cautious about inflation risks ahead.