Singapore Airlines, Southwest Airlines partner to expand access to nearly 120 US destinations

SINGAPORE: International travellers can now connect between Changi Airport and nearly 120 airports in the American carrier Southwest Airlines' network, as part of a new interline partnership launched with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The deal offers travellers single-ticket journeys to and from the United States, connecting to places where Southwest and Singapore Airlines fly.

SIA passengers will have access to Southwest Airlines' destinations via three airports in the US. They are:

Los Angeles International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

The US carrier said in a press release on Monday (Jun 8): "In those shared gateway airports, international travellers can now seamlessly connect to nearly 120 airports in the Southwest network."

Travellers may book combined Singapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines itineraries through SIA as well as travel agents and websites.

An interline partnership is an arrangement that lets travellers book itineraries on two or more airlines on a single ticket instead of booking each leg separately. They just have to check in once for all the flights on the itinerary, while their baggage will be transferred directly to the next airline.

SIA is the eighth carrier in Southwest Airlines' interline partnership portfolio, with others including All Nippon Airways, China Airlines, EVA Air, Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines.