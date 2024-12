SingPost shares tumble nearly 11% after sacking 3 senior executives

SINGAPORE: Shares of Singapore Post saw a sharp selloff on Monday (Dec 23) after the firing of three senior executives raised jitters over the future of the home-grown company.

The stock finished the trading day at S$0.50 (US$0.37), down 10.7 per cent or six Singapore cents. More than 90 million securities changed hands, making it the second-most traded counter by volume.

Singapore's main postal service provider said on Sunday that it had sacked its group chief executive officer (CEO) Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer (CFO) Vincent Yik and chief executive of the company’s international business unit Li Yu after disciplinary proceedings into their conduct were concluded.

The move comes after a whistleblowing report was filed earlier this year about the group's non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcel business. The three senior executives were found to have been "grossly negligent" in their handling of the internal investigations into the whistleblowing report.

Mr Phang and Mr Yik have indicated that they disagree with and are disappointed in the board’s decision to terminate their employment.

Analysts said the market’s knee-jerk reaction was not surprising given how the termination of three C-suite level executives at one go is “unprecedented”.

“It's very rare to see three senior executives, especially the CEO and CFO, being fired all at one go, especially when there's no fraud involved,” said Maybank Securities analyst Jarick Seet.

The “drastic” action taken by the company’s board has naturally raised some concerns over the outlook of the company, experts said.

“Immediate market reaction often shows up in stock price movements, the long-term impact largely depends on the board’s ability to manage the transition and restore stakeholder confidence,” said Nanyang Technological University Associate Professor of Accounting Kelvin Law.