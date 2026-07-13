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SK Hynix shares fall as much as 4.4% in Seoul after strong Nasdaq debut
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SK Hynix shares fall as much as 4.4% in Seoul after strong Nasdaq debut

SK Hynix shares fall as much as 4.4% in Seoul after strong Nasdaq debut

FILE PHOTO: SK hynix logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jul 2026 08:32AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 08:51AM)
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SEOUL, July 13 : SK Hynix shares fell as much as 4.4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the world's leading AI memory chipmaker surged 12.8 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Friday, following a high-profile U.S. listing.

The South Korean memory chip manufacturer raised more than $26 billion by selling American Depositary Receipts priced at $149 each. The stock opened 14 per cent above the offer price at $170 before ending its first trading day with a 12.8 per cent gain.

The benchmark KOSPI was trading down 0.4 per cent as of 0021 GMT.

Source: Reuters
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