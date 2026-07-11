South Korean chip giant SK hynix surges on first day of trading on Wall Street

NEW CHIP HUB

Counterpoint Research analyst MS Hwang said SK hynix wants to triumph over Samsung in the red-hot memory chip market.



"Along with the HBM leadership it has demonstrated until recently, the company is now planning to take the lead in terms of volume as well," Hwang told AFP.



"Funds from its US listing can support such a goal."



SK hynix said Friday it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund construction of the first fab at a new semiconductor cluster in Yongin near Seoul, and to build an advanced packaging facility in the central city of Cheongju, among other projects.



The company, along with Samsung, is also involved in a massive public-private investment of 800 trillion won to build a new chip hub in southwest South Korea.



The AI chip boom has fuelled debate over what South Korea should do with the tax windfall, as well as workers' demands over pay packages - with Samsung averting a strike by agreeing a deal on bonuses.