SLB launches new AI product as it focuses on digital sales growth

HOUSTON :Energy technology company SLB launched a new artificial intelligence tool on Monday to automate processes and workflows for oilfield service companies moving to leverage AI to unlock growth.

SLB's new technology, Tela, will be embedded into the company's portfolio of applications and platforms, and users will interact through a simple conversational interface.

Tela agents can work in collaboration with humans or autonomously to take decisions on things like interpreting well logs, predicting drilling issues, or optimizing equipment performance.

"We've been very successful with this (AI) business for the last many years, and absolutely, digital will be an integral part of the success of SLB for many decades to come," Rakesh Jaggi, SLB's president of Digital & Integration, told Reuters.

The digital sector has been one of the main drivers of SLB's revenue growth, jumping 11 per cent in the third quarter from the second quarter.

The company began reporting its digital business as a standalone division in the last quarter and forecast double-digit sales growth year-on-year for the segment.