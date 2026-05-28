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Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure
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Business

Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure

Snowflake signs $6 billion deal with AWS tied to AI infrastructure

A banner for Snowflake Inc. is displayed celebrating the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

28 May 2026 04:06AM (Updated: 28 May 2026 04:15AM)
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May 27 : Snowflake said on Wednesday it has signed a $6 billion deal with Amazon Web Services, with the investment tied to AWS' Graviton processors and AI chip infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
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