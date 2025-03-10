Logo
Social media platform X down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of social media platform X is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration taken August 30, 2024, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
10 Mar 2025 06:16PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2025 06:26PM)
Social media platform X is down for thousands of users in the U.S. and the UK, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 21,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform in the U.S. and more than 10,800 incidents in the UK, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
