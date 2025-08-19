Logo
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Intel
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration created on March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
19 Aug 2025 07:19AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2025 07:42AM)
SoftBank Group signed an agreement to make a $2 billion investment in American chipmaker Intel, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

As per the agreement, the Japanese company said it will pay $23 per share in Intel common stock.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that the U.S. government is in talks to take a 10 per cent stake in Intel. This comes after President Trump called for the resignation of the company's CEO Lip-Bu Tan earlier this month.

Media reports had said last week that the U.S. government may buy a stake in Intel, after a meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and President Donald Trump that was sparked by Trump's demand for the new Intel chief's resignation over his ties to Chinese firms.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while SoftBank said it could not add further details beyond what's in the release.

Source: Reuters
