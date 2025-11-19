South Korea antitrust regulator probes Arm Holdings in Seoul, source says

South Korea's antitrust regulator is investigating the Seoul offices of Arm Holdings as part of ongoing scrutiny of the company's licensing practices, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that South Korea's Fair Trade Commission visited Arm's Seoul office, following a complaint from Qualcomm alleging that the British company was restricting access to its technology and harming competition after more than 20 years of operating an open network.

Qualcomm designs chips based on Arm's architecture under a licensing deal, and supplies them to companies including South Korean smartphone maker Samsung Electronics.

Arm and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment. The FTC declined to comment.

The two companies are embroiled in a separate legal dispute in the U.S. after Arm sued Qualcomm in 2022 for allegedly failing to negotiate a new licensing deal after it acquired Nuvia, a CPU design startup. Qualcomm secured a key win in the U.S. federal court in Delaware last year.