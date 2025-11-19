South Korea antitrust regulator probes Arm Holdings' office in Seoul, source says

South Korea's antitrust regulator is investigating the Seoul offices of Arm Holdings as part of ongoing scrutiny of the company's licensing practices, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that South Korea's Fair Trade Commission visited Arm's Seoul office, following a complaint from Qualcomm alleging that the British semiconductor and software design company is restricting access to its technology and harming competition after more than 20 years of operating an open network.

Arm and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment. The FTC declined to comment.