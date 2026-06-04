South Korea finance minister vows response to financial market volatility

SEOUL, June 4 : South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday authorities would closely monitor risks around domestic stock, bond and foreign exchange markets and take measures to curb excessive volatility.

"Minister Koo Yun-cheol emphasised he will immediately take necessary measures to respond to excessive herd-like behaviour (in the foreign exchange market)," the ministry said in a statement after a meeting of top economic policymakers to review market conditions.

The won cut losses after the statement to trade down 0.3 per cent at 1,523.6 per dollar as of 0020 GMT, after hitting its weakest level since March 31 at 1,530.8 earlier in the session.

Koo also pledged to preemptively manage risks around the domestic stock market and respond to excessive volatility in the bond market, the ministry said.