S&P 500 ends slightly up; traders watch US-China trade talks

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Monday (Jun 9), lifted by Amazon and Alphabet, while investors watched US-China negotiations aimed at mending a trade dispute that has rattled financial markets for much of the year.Top officials from both countries have kicked off discussions, looking to get back on track with a preliminary trade agreement struck last month that had briefly cooled tensions between the world's largest economies.“The market deems any dialogue with Beijing as progress, whether or not it leads to tangible results. The market is just going to take the administration's word for it, until proven otherwise,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Amazon and Google parent Alphabet each gained and helped lift the S&P 500.Amazon.com said it plans to invest at least US$20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand data centre infrastructure, adding to the billions of dollars the technology giant has committed to the expansion of artificial intelligence.Apple dipped after the iPhone maker kicked off its annual software developer conference with incremental developments that did little to impress investors.