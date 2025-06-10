S&P 500 ends slightly up; traders watch US-China trade talks

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 3.84 points, or 0.06 per cent, to end at 6,004.20 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 57.93 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 19,587.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.82 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 42,754.05.



Expectations of more trade deals between the US and its major trading partners, along with upbeat earnings and tame inflation data, helped US equities rally in May, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching their best monthly gains since November 2023.



The S&P 500 remained about 2 per cent below its all-time high touched in February, while the Nasdaq is about 3 per cent below its December record high.



Warner Bros Discovery fell after the company said it would separate its studios and streaming business from its struggling cable television networks. Immediately after the announcement, it had surged as much as 13 per cent.