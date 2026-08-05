SpaceX revenue jumps in debut results as satellite, AI businesses surge

SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled, the rocket company said in its first earnings report since going public, fuelled by its booming Starlink satellite communications and AI businesses, but executives flagged that the spending spree underpinning its lofty ambitions is far from over.

The company led by Elon Musk said it expected a US$100 billion revenue run-rate by December, promised a less than one-year payback on new capital deployments for AI compute, and forecast it would launch at least 1,000 next-generation V3 Starlink satellites within a year. It also laid out plans to take on mobile phone providers.

A run-rate is a financial projection method that estimates a firm's annual performance by extrapolating current financial data over a longer period.

The results for the quarter ended on Jun 30 offered shareholders an early test of the investment case behind SpaceX's US$1.75 trillion valuation: that profits from its fast-growing satellite internet business can fund an expensive push into AI, data centres and next-generation rockets until those ventures mature into significant businesses of their own.

While the company's AI unit showed signs of gaining commercial traction, management signalled that the spending required to build it remains enormous.

"We're building AI compute capacity at scale faster than anyone else, we believe, and we're significantly improving our AI models," Musk said on a post-earnings call.

The company reported April-June revenue of US$7.8 billion, compared with US$4.1 billion a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations, according to LSEG data. Starlink revenue, which accounted for over half of total revenue, rose 66 per cent, and revenue from SpaceX's AI business – which Musk has pitched as the company's future growth driver – surged about 250 per cent.

But the company's capital expenditure ballooned to more than US$18 billion from US$2.83 billion a year earlier, and finance boss Bret Johnsen said he expected capital spending would be similar for the next couple of quarters. SpaceX sharply increased capital spending on AI, pouring in US$15.83 billion in the second quarter, from US$749 million a year earlier.

"The central question for SpaceX's first quarter as a public company was whether the machine underneath the story actually works, and on that question Elon Musk and his team delivered a few positives," said Thomas Monteiro, an analyst at Investing.com.

SpaceX shares fell 7.5 per cent in after-hours trading after rising 9.4 per cent during the day, ahead of the publication of results.

The company's stock has declined 8 per cent since its record-breaking IPO in June. It could face additional pressure from the expiry of SpaceX's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday (Aug 6), which may unleash a wave of insider and early-investor shares on the market.