SpaceX to give Anthropic access to its massive AI supercomputer

May 6 : Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Wednesday it has signed a deal to give Anthropic access to Colossus 1, a massive AI supercomputer, bringing together two of the most prominent players in the artificial intelligence race.

Anthropic plans to use the additional computing power to boost capacity for subscribers of its Claude Pro and Claude Max AI assistants, SpaceX said in a post on its website.

Anthropic has also expressed interest in working with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI computing capacity, the rocket company added.