SpaceX IPO running at two times oversubscribed, sources say

NEW YORK, June 5 : - SpaceX has drawn investor demand that is about double the $75 billion it is seeking to raise next week in its IPO, or $150 billion, said two people familiar with the matter on Friday. An oversubscription rate of two times would be considered modest for most highly anticipated market flotations, but bankers and investors said that demand is impressive for the SpaceX offering since it is the largest IPO ever. The company remains in the early stages of the marketing process, sources cautioned. Investor demand is still subject to change before the IPO prices next week. SpaceX is expected to price on June 11 and to trade on Nasdaq the next day.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the IPO was oversubscribed.