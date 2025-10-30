StanChart third-quarter profit beats estimates, to hit return target early

HONG KONG/LONDON :Standard Chartered (StanChart) said it would hit a key profitability target a year earlier than expected after posting a 3 per cent increase in third-quarter earnings on the back of strong revenue in its wealth, global banking and markets businesses.

The London-headquartered lender, which earns most of its revenue in emerging markets in Asia and Africa, reported on Thursday a pretax profit for the third quarter of $1.77 billion. That compared with $1.72 billion a year earlier and beat the $1.52 billion average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

StanChart said it now expected income growth this year to be at the top end of its 5 per cent to 7 per cent guidance range, whereas in July it had forecast results around the bottom end.

That means it will reach its goal of a 13 per cent return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, in 2025 rather than an earlier forecast of 2026.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares extended gains after the results release, rising more than 3 per cent.

StanChart's results showed strong performance across its businesses, particularly in wealth management, and suggested the bank will likely upgrade its medium-term targets for 2026 and beyond when it reports full-year results in February, Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said.

StanChart CEO Bill Winters said in a statement that a "sharper strategic focus on servicing our clients' cross-border and affluent banking needs is paying off" with double-digit growth in wealth solutions and global banking.

Wealth management income shot up by 27 per cent in the third quarter, with inflows and the number of new accounts rising on demand for wealth advice amid market volatility.

StanChart has said it will target $200 billion in new assets and double-digit growth in income from its wealth business over the next five years as part of its wider strategy to shift to higher-fee-earning businesses.

Non-interest income for the quarter rose 12 per cent to $2.4 billion from a year ago, ahead of analysts' consensus of $2.3 billion.

The bank's capital markets and advisory fee income grew 33 per cent during the period, as a rebound in corporate confidence drove increased mergers and acquisitions this year, despite tariffs and economic uncertainty.

StanChart's London-listed shares have risen 53 per cent this year, outpacing a 37 per cent gain for rival HSBC.