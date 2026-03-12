Logo
Logo

Business

'Stealth' Pokemon hit boosts Nintendo Switch 2 momentum sentiment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

'Stealth' Pokemon hit boosts Nintendo Switch 2 momentum sentiment

'Stealth' Pokemon hit boosts Nintendo Switch 2 momentum sentiment

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a Nintendo Switch 2 game console's box as Nintendo starts selling the new consoles globally, at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

12 Mar 2026 09:38AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 09:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, March 12 : Nintendo said on Thursday it has sold more than 2.2 million copies of "Pokemon Pokopia" in the four days since launch as the game's popularity helps offset fear about Switch 2 sales momentum.

Industry observers have fretted that the Switch 2 lacks high-profile games to drive sales, with spiking prices for memory chips also driving market concern about impact on profit margins.

The new life simulation game, a spin-off from the mainline Pokemon series, has been widely praised and has a metascore of 89 on review aggregator Metacritic.

The game is a "stealth hit", Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Pokopia serves as a critical software catalyst, accelerating adoption for the ... (Switch 2) hardware install base by capturing the lucrative non-gamer demographic," he wrote.

Nintendo previously attracted a wide range of consumers with island life simulator "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", which become an escapist hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement