Stocks hold near record highs as AI optimism trumps Iran tensions

NEW YORK, June 1 : Global stocks clung to record highs on Monday as strong corporate results, fueled in part by artificial intelligence optimism, outweighed investor concerns over escalating U.S.-Iran tensions that have pushed oil prices higher.

The U.S. said it struck Iranian military sites at the weekend and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday it had targeted a U.S. base in response. Also on Monday, Iranian news agency Tasnim said Iran is halting indirect negotiations with the U.S. after Israel ordered troops to push deeper into Lebanon to battle Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

The fresh hostilities could complicate diplomatic efforts to end the three-month-long war.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 was mostly flat but still near record highs as energy and technology stocks drove gains while consumer discretionary, materials and utilities led losers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.11 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1 per cent.

Nvidia unveiled a new chip on Monday that puts AI capabilities directly into laptops and desktop computers, raising the stakes in the battle for dominance among other semiconductor makers and technology companies.

The MSCI All-World index fell 0.20 per cent after hitting a fresh record high on the day.

"We are in an unusual period for the market where the fundamentals and technicals converge to drive markets higher, with strong earnings revisions and relentless buying," said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide in Philadelphia.

"Equity markets have been largely immune to Iran news over the past several weeks because investors are afraid of being caught on the wrong side if a significant development occurs."

Brent crude futures rose nearly 7 per cent to $97.43 a barrel.